  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AppSave by Appscribed

AppSave by Appscribed

Unlock huge savings on your favourite SaaS

Free
Embed
At AppSave, we partner with SaaS companies to bring exclusive deals to you. We understand the challenges that entrepreneurs face while finding the right tools to power their businesses, and we're here to make that process easier.
Launched in
SaaS
Maker Tools
Community
 by
AppSave by Appscribed
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for your support! We would love to get your feedback and comments to make our platform better and get you the best saving opportunities on SaaS products. What can we add that could help you make a better buying decision?"

The makers of AppSave by Appscribed
About this launch
0
reviews
61
followers
was hunted by
Lakshya Singh
in SaaS, Maker Tools, Community. Made by
Lakshya Singh
,
Raju Singh
,
Anish Sharma
and
Ritesh Kumar Prasad
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-