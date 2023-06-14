Products
Home
→
Product
→
Appreciation Jar
Appreciation Jar
Gratitude journaling app for couples
Appreciation Jar is a private space where you can send encouraging and appreciative messages to your partner. It's a simple way to tell your partner or friends that you care for them. Available for web, iOS and Android.
Launched in
Dating
Social Media
Lifestyle
by
Appreciation Jar
About this launch
Appreciation Jar
Gratitude journaling app for couples
Appreciation Jar by
Appreciation Jar
was hunted by
Stanislav Khromov
in
Dating
,
Social Media
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Stanislav Khromov
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Appreciation Jar
is not rated yet. This is Appreciation Jar's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#63
Week rank
#176
