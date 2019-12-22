Discussion
John Caffier
Maker
Whoop, apprat.io is online! 🎉 Finally, you can build apps for iOS, Android, and the web without any coding skills. 💥 Instead, you can use our visual drag & drop app builder and download your apps for iOS, Android, and the web. 📲 Ready for Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Supporting AdMob ads and OneSignal Push Notifications. No knowledge required. #craaaazy 😱 The first month is on us. By the way, smart Early Adopters (like you!) use the coupon TEAMPRODUCTHUNT for a crazy 50% lifetime (yes, forever! 😵😵😵) discount on all plans. 💥 We are super happy about what our amazing developers, designers, and digital specialists have built in the last couple of months. 🙌 Super excited about what will come next! 🚀A huge THANKS to everyone who contributed along the way. Thanks so much for hunting apprat.io, @chrismessina :) Please (!) feel free to share any feedback, suggestions, partnership requests, or any other idea with us! We would love to chat with you and seeing your point of view when it comes to the advantages that apprat.io can deliver to you. 💯❤️💞
@johncaffier Congrats for the launch! It must have been a lot of effort to build a product like this. I didn't use the app so much to give out constructive feedback, but one thing I can say is that the video does not represent the same professionalism as was put into the website and the app itself. But it's still informative and better than not having one! Good luck with this :)
So much love for this idea, great first impression!
@anja_pfeffer That's very nice feedback, Anja – thanks so much!
How is this better than Adalo, Glideapps, Bubble, that one have to pay to use (no free plan)? Is this platform more evolved than your competitor?
@naoba Thanks so much for your question, Naoba! We have a lot of cool features that competitors do not have (yet), e.g., export to iOS and Android apps, OneSignal Push Notifications, AdMob Banner, and Interstitial Ads, ... and much more. The first 30 days are 100% free, so we invite you to try the platform! :)
I love the idea. Designing your own app hustle free is finally possible for anyone!
@laurashgr Thanks so much for this comment and your kind feedback, Laurita!
How does push work?
@jens_schneider Good question, Jens – thanks for posting. Using the integrated OneSignal API, you can notify all of your app users, no matter whether it's in your web app, iOS app, or Android app :)