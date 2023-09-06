Products
Home
→
Product
→
AppMask
AppMask
Hide the content on your screen when you're in public
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
In public, shield sensitive screen content using this software. Apply screenshot skins to camouflage it as other apps, keeping your actions hidden from colleagues and your boss.
Launched in
User Experience
Internet of Things
Privacy
by
AppMask
About this launch
AppMask
Hide the content on your screen when you're in public.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
AppMask by
AppMask
was hunted by
Guanghui Liao
in
User Experience
,
Internet of Things
,
Privacy
. Made by
Guanghui Liao
. Featured on September 6th, 2023.
AppMask
is not rated yet. This is AppMask's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#153
Report