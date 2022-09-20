Products
AppLogger by PLG Works
AppLogger by PLG Works
React Native library to backtrace your testing steps
AppLogger is a React Native library that helps you and your team back-trace testing steps, get session details and device information quickly, and share it securely.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
by
AppLogger by PLG Works
About this launch
AppLogger by PLG Works
React Native library to backtrace your testing steps
AppLogger by PLG Works was hunted by
AppLogger by PLG Works
was hunted by
Nishith from PLG Works
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sunil Khedar
,
Rachin Kapoor
,
DAKSH BHARDWAJ
,
Dhruv Tailor
,
Harsh Siriah
,
Mohit Charkha
,
Vinay Harwani
,
Neha Dadhich
,
Dishaka Tarafdar
and
Prineel Bandellu
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
AppLogger by PLG Works
is not rated yet. This is AppLogger by PLG Works's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Comments
25
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#35
