The new Apple Watch with always-on Retina display

Apple today announced Apple Watch Series 5, debuting an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display.
Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199In addition to announcing the new Apple Watch Series 5, Apple is reducing the price of its older Series 3 model. Moving forward, the wearable, with GPS included, will start at $199 in the US. Previously, the Series 3 started at $279. The company's Stan Ng announced the price cut at the company's 2019 fall hardware event.
