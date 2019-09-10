Deals
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch Series 5
The new Apple Watch with always-on Retina display
Apple Watch
Apple
Apple today announced Apple Watch Series 5, debuting an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display.
27 minutes ago
Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199
In addition to announcing the new Apple Watch Series 5, Apple is reducing the price of its older Series 3 model. Moving forward, the wearable, with GPS included, will start at $199 in the US. Previously, the Series 3 started at $279. The company's Stan Ng announced the price cut at the company's 2019 fall hardware event.
Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on display and comes in titanium or ceramic finish
Apple has announced the Apple Watch Series 5, which has a new always-on display feature and comes in aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, or ceramic finishes. Pricing for the Series 5 starts at $399 for GPS model and $499 for the cellular connected version.
Aaron O'Leary
Still don't have one but the always on Retina display is a big incentive
