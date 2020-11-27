Apple Silicon Games

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Maker
Founder at 🍄Magic, 🌊Lemmings, 🔥Mithril
Hi everyone! A few days ago I was watching the Apple event launching Apple's transition to ARM on the Mac and was blown away by the Apple Silicon performance. One immediate thought I had was: wow these machines might be great for gaming as well! First benchmarks sounded very promising but in the end we all want to know how the games we care about are doing. That's why I started a spreadsheet to collect all the first reviews on gaming I could find (twitter, reddit, youtube, …) and put them all together with infos on which M1 Mac was used, which settings were used, which frame rates and other observations. This spreadsheet now is the most comprehensible list of game compatibility and performance for Apple's new ARM based Macs and is getting updated on an ongoing basis. I hope you find it useful. If you have a game you care about that is not listed yet, please let me know. If you got access to a M1 Mac and can give games you care about a try and report back this will help everyone else. Multiple reports per game are not only ok, they improve confidence in the findings and occasionally help identify issues. Have a great day & I hope you are as excited about the new Macs as I am.
Share