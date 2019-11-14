Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Apple Research
Apple Research
Make your contribution to health research
iPhone
Health and Fitness
+ 1
With the Apple Research app, you can start making your contribution to health research right away. You can participate in groundbreaking research studies simply by using your Apple Watch and iPhone
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Apple's Research App Launches With Heart, Women's Health, and Hearing Studies in United States
Apple today announced it has released its Research app with three studies related to heart and movement, women's health, and hearing. The app is designed to make it easier for iPhone users to contribute to medical research. iPhone users in the United States can download the free Research app from the App Store and enroll in the multi-year studies starting today.
Apple Research app arrives on iPhone and Apple Watch with three opt-in health studies
Apple in September announced its plans for a research app that would allow U.S. consumers to participate in health studies from their Apple devices. Today, that app has gone live for both iPhone and Apple Watch for customers in the U.S. From the app, Apple Research, users can opt to participate in ...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
I'm hoping this becomes popular, the way medical research is currently done seems pretty antiquated so this could be a step in the right direction
Upvote (2)
Share
an hour ago
Send