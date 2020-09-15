discussion
Dima Braven
HunterFounder & Designer at itmeo.com
With Apple One, customers gain access to the best in entertainment, news, fitness, and cloud storage, including: - Apple Music, with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics. - Apple TV+, home to Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative and respected creators. Apple TV+ has already earned over 100 awards recognitions, including 18 Emmy nominations, for its originals — more than any other streaming service in its first 10 months. - Apple Arcade, which gives players unlimited access to more than 100 incredibly fun games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, all with no ads or in-app purchases. - Apple News+, which provides premium access to leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines. - Apple Fitness+, the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, arriving later this year. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists. - iCloud, which keeps customers’ photos, videos, files, and more safely stored and available across their devices.
"Apple Prime" 😉
