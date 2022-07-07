Products
AppBlocker
Ranked #17 for today
AppBlocker
Increase productivity and reduce screen time
Free
AppBlocker is a productivity app that helps you block annoying apps like social media, reduce your screen time and increase your productivity. It helps stay on track with your goals by eliminating distractions and unnecessary scrolling.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Parenting
by
AppBlocker
About this launch
AppBlocker
AppBlocker increases productivity and reduces screen time.
AppBlocker by
AppBlocker
was hunted by
Paul Nitu
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Parenting
. Made by
Paul Nitu
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
AppBlocker
is not rated yet. This is AppBlocker's first launch.
