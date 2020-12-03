discussion
Siddharth Kothari
Maker
Founder of Appbase Inc.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 We're really excited for this launch, as it has been some time in the making. Our goal with appbase.io is to offer a supercharged Elasticsearch experience - we do this by offering an advanced search relevance control plane that allows a user to create a *relevant* search with no code. Since this experience is powered under the hood with Elasticsearch - so you aren't limited in the future if you wish to build upon what appbase.io already offers. You can host with us, or run it alongside your existing Elasticsearch cluster. What can you can do with appbase.io: - Build Auto suggestions (powered by n-grams, edge n-grams), - Highlighting support, - Support for 39 languages as well as support for multi-language search, - Popular suggestions based on analytics, - Set synonyms, - Use rank feature in addition to text relevance to optimize relevance tuning, - Advanced query rules to extend search relevance. In addition to our no code control plane, one can use our JS UI components (4,000+ Github stars, 1MM+ downloads, actively used by more than 1,000 projects) to design the search experience for web and mobile. We offer these components for React, Vue, React Native and Vanilla JS. You can read more about it over here: https://appbase.io/product/searc.... When a search experience is powered with appbase.io, we additionally collect telemetry on search and click data and provide one of the most powerful analytics to visualize the search engagement and conversion metrics. Read more over here: https://www.appbase.io/product/a... For everyone that signs up via Product Hunt to any of our paid plans, we've a special discount (valid through Dec '20) via the code PRODUCTHUNT2020.
