App Lock by Lilucat
Hide Apps and Lock Videos & Photos
App Lock is a privacy app designed to help keep your sensitive apps hidden and secure. With App Lock, you can easily lock and hide any app or media file you want, ensuring that you remain private and out of sight from prying eyes.
iOS
Privacy
Security
Kevin Archer
iOS
Privacy
Security
Kevin Archer
. Featured on September 25th, 2024.
