Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
App Link Host
App Link Host
Set up iOS deep linking without touching a server
Visit
Upvote 55
Get working Universal Links for your app in minutes. We host your link config file, validate it, and check if Apple actually fetched it. No server setup needed, no silent failures. Works with your domain or ours.
Free Options
Launch tags:
iOS
•
Developer Tools
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
App Link Host
Set up iOS Universal Links without touching a server
Follow
55
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
App Link Host by
App Link Host
was hunted by
Daniel Yoo
in
iOS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Daniel Yoo
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
App Link Host
is not rated yet. This is App Link Host's first launch.