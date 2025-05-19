App Link Host

Subscribe
Set up iOS deep linking without touching a server
Get working Universal Links for your app in minutes. We host your link config file, validate it, and check if Apple actually fetched it. No server setup needed, no silent failures. Works with your domain or ours.
About this launch
Set up iOS Universal Links without touching a server
was hunted by
Daniel Yoo
in iOS, Developer Tools. Made by
Daniel Yoo
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
