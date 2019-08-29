Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Carter Williams
👋Hi Product Hunt! The idea for on-demand mobile support came to us from watching our own parents struggle to keep pace with advancements in technology. My mom bought her first iPhone a few years ago after being a blackberry user for a long time (like many good Canadians she was loyal to the brand 😂). Ever since, I have received at least a question a week asking me to guide her through things that I take for granted everyday: how to book an Uber, how to send a snap on Snapchat, or how to share your location on iMessage. She says it is like learning a second language. After contemplating a solution to this for a while (the constant screenshots and phone walkthroughs were getting a bit annoying) and doing a bit of research, I realized that this is not a problem unique to my family. Smartphone adoption amongst US seniors (aged 65+) lags the broader population by 35% and of those who do use smartphones, 73% say they lack confidence when using their device. At first glance, you may not think this is much of an issue, but imagine you were one of these people! In the words of Jessica Fields of UCSF – “Mastering digital technology has become a key component of what it means to fully participate in society. If we do not provide technology access and training to older adults, we shut them out from society, worsening an already worrisome trend of isolation and loneliness among the elderly” (https://techcrunch.com/2019/05/0...). We want to help solve this problem as our population is only getting older. In fact, by 2030, 1/3 of San Francisco will be senior citizens. At this point, some of you may be asking the question we have received a lot – “So you want to provide technology to people who don’t know how to use technology, in order to teach them technology?!?!?!” YES! Believe us when we tell you, this has been the ultimate design problem. After iterating on the UX/UI for the past 8 months, we finally feel like we are ready to do just this. With just the click of one button, customers will be connected over video call to a live support specialist. This support specialist will be able to see their screen and guide them through any issues they are having in real-time, IN ANY APP! We have made it so simple, even your grandma will be able to figure it out! In doing this, we also hope to create one of the lowest barrier-to-entry platforms in the world for gig-economy workers. If you are an App Easy tech support specialist, you won’t even have to leave your couch to make money. In fact, you can provide assistance to people in your community from anywhere your smartphone has an LTE connection. Not to mention all the social good you will be providing the world 😇. So, if you have parents or grandparents that ask you for help on their iPhone or iPad, send them our way and we can help them out! Thank you!! Carter & Kevin
UpvoteShare