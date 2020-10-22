discussion
Michelle Ma 🍵
MakerAPM @ Yahoo | Co-creator of APM Map
Hey friends! 👋 Hope you've been taking lots of care ❤️ After working on APM Map 🗺️ for the past five months, Jeff & I are so excited to finally share it with the (Product Hunt) world 🌏 APM Map 🗺️ is the result of one of the hardest recruiting cycles I ever had to go through. After reflecting on my many interview failures & rejections, I realized that my life would've been 10x easier if I had all types of APM interview prep resources in one place for easy access & discovery. So in June 2020, this is exactly what Jeff and I set out to create 🥳 With APM Map, you can: • Access a directory of 180+ APM recruiting resources (all for free!) • Filter resources by Interview Prep stage — from applying to APM programs to acing your final onsite interview • See what resources current APMs recommend, from companies like Google, Yahoo, Twitter, and more If you're an aspiring PM looking to navigate the APM recruiting process → we write a weekly APM Map newsletter where we share tips for the APM recruiting journey, as well as ways to practice mindfulness & self-care in the midst of recruiting stress. You can sign up here: https://apmmap.substack.com/welcome If you're a current PM and would like to be featured on APM Map as a Mentor → we'd love to have you! You can sign up here: https://forms.gle/RNSroNXR1KVYa3Ri8 Here's to finding your own path ✨
