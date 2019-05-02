APIs With GitHub
Create simple JSON APIs with GitHub Repository
#2 Product of the DayToday
It's simple tool to make simple JSON API and host them on GitHub Repository. I'm using this tool to maintain my portfolio data. Here is my portfolio website(mohddanish.me) that is build with simple JSON APIs and that API is maintain and build with this tool.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Mohd DanishMaker@mddanishyusuf · Front-end Engineer @anantcorp
Hi PH 👋 I make an tool for making simple and quick API and host them on GitHub. So, I build my portfolio with the JSON API hosted on GitHub Repository with CDN. So, it's fast and easy to maintain the data with this tool. Here is the API I'm using https://raw.githubusercontent.co... And Here is my portfolio: https://mohddanish.me Checkout this tool and let me know your feedback. Thanks
