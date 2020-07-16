Discussion
Adhaar Sharma
Maker
I am Adhaar, one of the makers behind API Spreadsheets. This product started off as a personal productivity tool I used to use when freelancing. I would use it to share Spreadsheet, Google Sheet and Dropbox data with my clients and other collaborators on Data Science projects. But after releasing it on Hacker News, the tool started getting used by all sorts of programmers for all sorts of use cases. Storing data from web forms, creating dashboards for their teams, managing their spreadsheets across various platforms. Since then this has been a feedback oriented building process driven largely by our customers and users. These are few things they like about it 😊 1. Built for Developers, By Developers: You can instantly Read, Create, Update and Delete data from your Spreadsheets. We have built a subset of SQL style querying to make all this easier (currently in Beta). There are also pre-written guides and code snippets in Javascript, Python, Ruby and PHP so you can truly get started right away. 2. Private Google Sheets & Dropbox Supported: oAuth verification for both Google Sheets and Dropbox is built in so you don't have to make your files public to use with API Spreadsheets like many other tools. API Spreadsheets is verified by both Google and Dropbox. 3. Local Files, Google Sheets and Dropbox Spreadsheets Supported: This was super important to us. I come from a data background and integrating and updating spreadsheets from all these various sources, especially within a team, is a non-trivial task. But with API Spreadsheets, you can literally drag and drop your local files or choose from Google Drive or Dropbox using the File Picker GUI. A few more things to note going forward 1. We will be doubling our prices starting next week so this is your last chance to subscribe at these prices. We do not raise legacy prices so your rate will be locked in🔒 2. We follow an intense feedback oriented building process so you will always be treated like you are one in a million with us. ❤️ We are excited to see what you guys build with API Spreadsheets! 🤩
