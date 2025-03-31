Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Apex Breath
Apex Breath
Focused breath work to increase lung capacity + performance
Visit
Upvote 72
Train for your passion—cold plunges, running, boxing, spearfishing, and much more. Apex Breath offers tailored breath work exercises to boost your performance in the activities you most enjoy.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Health & Fitness
•
Meditation
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Apex Breath
Activity Specific Breathwork.
Follow
72
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Apex Breath by
Apex Breath
was hunted by
Troy Miller
in
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
. Made by
Troy Miller
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
Apex Breath
is not rated yet. This is Apex Breath's first launch.