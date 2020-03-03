Discussion
Jérémy Kabiche
Hey everyone, I'm Jérémy, the maker of Aora. When in the need to find a shared-mobility vehicle, I find it inefficient to juggle between apps in order to find the nearest one. So I made Aora. It started as a small project, but here it is now. I spent a lot time in order to provide a fluid and beautiful UI/UX. Hope you'll like it ! Feel free to get in touch with me, I would be glad to discuss with you.
This is super sick, would have been really helpful when I was a charger!
