Aora

Find scooters, bikes and cars nearby on a single map

Aren't you tired of trying every single one of your sharing mobility apps just to find the nearest vehicle?
Open Aora, quickly view vehicles all around you on a single map, and switch straight to the right app.
Jérémy Kabiche
Jérémy Kabiche
Maker
Hey everyone, I'm Jérémy, the maker of Aora. When in the need to find a shared-mobility vehicle, I find it inefficient to juggle between apps in order to find the nearest one. So I made Aora. It started as a small project, but here it is now. I spent a lot time in order to provide a fluid and beautiful UI/UX. Hope you'll like it ! Feel free to get in touch with me, I would be glad to discuss with you.
Austin Marks
Austin Marks
This is super sick, would have been really helpful when I was a charger!
