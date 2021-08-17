Products
Antistalker Free
Antistalker Free
Find out which apps use your camera + mic and for how long
🏷 Free Options
Android
+ 1
Antistalker notifies you when apps use the camera or microphone of your device. It goes beyond the privacy dots! It tells you for how long are used and how much data your apps send to the internet.
Featured
43m ago