Home
→
Product
→
Anthems
Anthems
share ur music taste without using sh**ty song links
We hate texting song links to talk about music. So we made Anthems - a platform fueled by your Spotify data that lets you share what you stream and connect with others. Preview Anthems on web or go full sicko mode in our app.
Launched in
Music
Spotify
Social Media
by
Anthems
About this launch
Anthems
share ur music taste without using sh**ty song links
Anthems by
Anthems
was hunted by
KP
in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Social Media
. Made by
Jack Diserens
,
Naveen Sridhar
and
Jacob Leibowitz
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
Anthems
is not rated yet. This is Anthems's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
