Home
→
Product
→
AntBlocks UI
AntBlocks UI
High-quality Figma & React components built with Ant Design
Visit
Upvote 24
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Don't build components from scratch. Choose from our extensive collection of ready-to-use components for Figma and React build on Ant Design and spend your valuable time on other aspects of your project.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
by
AntBlocks UI
About this launch
AntBlocks UI
High-quality Figma & React components built on Ant Design
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
AntBlocks UI by
AntBlocks UI
was hunted by
Mateusz Wierzbicki
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Mateusz Wierzbicki
and
Gabriela (La Grafe)
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
AntBlocks UI
is not rated yet. This is AntBlocks UI's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
