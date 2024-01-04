Products
AntBlocks UI

High-quality Figma & React components built with Ant Design

Free Options
Embed
Don't build components from scratch. Choose from our extensive collection of ready-to-use components for Figma and React build on Ant Design and spend your valuable time on other aspects of your project.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
 by
About this launch
AntBlocks UIHigh-quality Figma & React components built on Ant Design
AntBlocks UI by
was hunted by
Mateusz Wierzbicki
in Design Tools, Developer Tools. Made by
Mateusz Wierzbicki
and
Gabriela (La Grafe)
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
