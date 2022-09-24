Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Another Darn To-Do List App
Ranked #18 for today
Another Darn To-Do List App
The most motivating way to get shit done.
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Hi guys,
I made this because I find to-do list apps on app stores annoying because they move your tasks to the bottom when checked (rather than let you feel a sense of progression). It's free to use. Hope it helps.
Thanks, Chris
Launched in
Productivity
by
Another Darn To-Do List App
Maven
Ad
A marketplace for cohort-based courses led by experts
About this launch
Another Darn To-Do List App
The most motivating way to get shit done.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Another Darn To-Do List App by
Another Darn To-Do List App
was hunted by
Chris Mark
in
Productivity
. Made by
Chris Mark
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Another Darn To-Do List App
is not rated yet. This is Another Darn To-Do List App's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
4
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#58
Report