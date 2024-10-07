  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Autonomous
    See Autonomous’s 16 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. AnonAI
    AnonAI

    AnonAI

    The private AI assistant

    Free
    Like ChatGPT but privacy by default. No account, no login, no tracking. All conversations are stored locally on your device. Powered by the best open source AI models like Llama 3.1 405B, Llama 3.2 Vision, and FLUX.
    Launched in
    Open Source
    Privacy
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Autonomous
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    RunPod
    Llama-3 405b
    FLUX.1 AI
    About this launch
    AutonomousStanding desks and tools to help you work smarter
    71reviews
    73
    followers
    AnonAI by
    Autonomous
    was hunted by
    Kevin William David
    in Open Source, Privacy, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Brody Slade
    and
    Nancy Le
    . Featured on October 10th, 2024.
    Autonomous
    is rated 4.8/5 by 65 users. It first launched on May 12th, 2015.
    Upvotes
    23
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -