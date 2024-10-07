Launches
This is the latest launch from Autonomous
AnonAI
AnonAI
The private AI assistant
Like ChatGPT but privacy by default. No account, no login, no tracking. All conversations are stored locally on your device. Powered by the best open source AI models like Llama 3.1 405B, Llama 3.2 Vision, and FLUX.
Open Source
Privacy
Artificial Intelligence
Autonomous
About this launch
Autonomous
Standing desks and tools to help you work smarter
AnonAI by
Autonomous
Kevin William David
Open Source
Privacy
Artificial Intelligence
Brody Slade
Nancy Le
. Featured on October 10th, 2024.
Autonomous
4.8/5 ★
by 65 users. It first launched on May 12th, 2015.
