Animated Icons from Icons8

Everyone loves pages that pop with personality. Add visual interest to your projects with our pack of 200 new animated icons. These icons are free to download and are available in multiple formats–JSON (Lottie), GIF, and After Effects–so you can use them everywhere you work. Go ahead and add that last bit of polish to your checkout experience or social-sharing. This set consists of modern icons for: - Weather - Social Media - Loading Animations - UI components - E-commerce Have fun and let us know what you make!
