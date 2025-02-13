Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Animate Anyone 2
Animate Anyone 2

Animate Anyone 2

Next-Gen Character Animation from Alibaba
Animate Anyone 2 is an open-source AI model for high-fidelity character animation that realistically interacts with its environment. Developed by Alibaba's Tongyi Lab.
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

Animate Anyone 2 gallery image
Animate Anyone 2 gallery image
Animate Anyone 2 gallery image
Animate Anyone 2 gallery image
Animate Anyone 2 gallery image
Animate Anyone 2 gallery image
About this launch
Animate Anyone 2
Animate Anyone 2
Next-Gen Character Animation from Alibaba
60
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Animate Anyone 2 by
Animate Anyone 2
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Binyuan Hui
,
Junyang Lin
and
chen cheng
. Featured on February 16th, 2025.
Animate Anyone 2
is not rated yet. This is Animate Anyone 2's first launch.