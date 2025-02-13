Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Animate Anyone 2
Animate Anyone 2
Next-Gen Character Animation from Alibaba
Visit
Upvote 60
Animate Anyone 2 is an open-source AI model for high-fidelity character animation that realistically interacts with its environment. Developed by Alibaba's Tongyi Lab.
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Animate Anyone 2
Next-Gen Character Animation from Alibaba
Follow
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Animate Anyone 2 by
Animate Anyone 2
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Binyuan Hui
,
Junyang Lin
and
chen cheng
. Featured on February 16th, 2025.
Animate Anyone 2
is not rated yet. This is Animate Anyone 2's first launch.