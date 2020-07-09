Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Avishay Cohen
Maker
Hi Figma lovers! We are thrilled to announce Anima is now available for Figma 🎉 Some of the things you can do with Anima for Figma: * Export Figma to HTML and CSS. * Publish live websites from Figma with a single click. * User testing with prototypes that feel real. * Enrich Figma prototypes with Live forms, Videos/GIFs/Lottie, Breakpoints, Live chat, Google Map, or any custom code. Anima converts your Figma design to code. The possibilities are endless! Have a creative day, ❤️ Anima team
Upvote (2)Share
OH MY GOD! this is truly amazing - Quick question do you support video loop bg for prototype?
UpvoteShare
Maker
@ido_zaifman We do! Here's a tutorial about it https://bit.ly/anima-for-figma-t...
UpvoteShare