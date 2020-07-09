  1. Home
Export Figma to HTML/CSS code

Anima's mission is to automate the design-to-code process for teams and individuals that are building digital products.
By using Anima, designers can design in Figma and receive HTML code in a single click. Create high fidelity prototypes and share designs.
Hi Figma lovers! We are thrilled to announce Anima is now available for Figma 🎉 Some of the things you can do with Anima for Figma: * Export Figma to HTML and CSS. * Publish live websites from Figma with a single click. * User testing with prototypes that feel real. * Enrich Figma prototypes with Live forms, Videos/GIFs/Lottie, Breakpoints, Live chat, Google Map, or any custom code. Anima converts your Figma design to code. The possibilities are endless! Have a creative day, ❤️ Anima team
Ido Zaifman
OH MY GOD! this is truly amazing - Quick question do you support video loop bg for prototype?
