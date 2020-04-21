Discussion
Avishay Cohen
Maker
Hi hunters 👋 We are excited to announce Anima for XD on PH! We believe that great UX makes everything better. We want to bring a better experience to those creating it. Our mission at Anima is to convert design to code, automatically. Why? Taking design to production is hard. Automated design-to-code will change the way we build software. The Future of Product Design With Anima, designers have the power to create real, working UI. Need to share a live website with a client, your manager or an investor? Want to release a POC of a new design to promote your agenda? Anima will translate your design to code in a single click. Anima for Adobe XD XD users have been asking for Anima integration for over a year now, and we've been listening. Today, we're introducing Anima for Adobe XD. What's in the first version? - Export XD Design to HTML - Create Prototypes that feel real - Collaborate with your team What's next? - Animations & Interactions - Responsive prototypes Download the plugin and start for free. We would love to hear your feedback here at PH :)
Anima for Adobe XD Finaly!
