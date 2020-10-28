discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Avishay Cohen
Maker
Co-Founder & CEO @ AnimaApp
Hey Hunters, We’re excited to announce that Anima 4.0 is finally here 🎉 In 4.0 we’ve focused on bringing developers into the fold so that they can go straight from high fidelity designs to clean React code they can actually work with. In a nutshell, Anima has evolved into an end-to-end solution that transforms the design-development handoff into a continuous and integrated process. This means less grunt work, minimal iterations, less pixel-pushing, and more time to get creative. Here are the game-changers in Anima 4.0: ** DEVELOPER FRIENDLY CODE ** For the first time, developers can cherry-pick elements and get runnable code! Generate reusable, clean code components from any design element with CSS variables, and responsive Flexbox layout. Anima’s code has no dependencies and can be exported into HTML/JS/CSS and React.js. ** CODE OVERRIDES ** Select any component to override Anima’s code and see your overrides rendered in real-time. ** CODE-BASED PROTOTYPES** Go from design to realistic prototype faster using your design tools. Transform static screen designs to fully interactive code-based high-fidelity prototypes that act like the real deal (because they are). ** DESIGN TO DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION ** Anima streamlines design and development collaboration by transforming the handoff into a continuous and integrated process. Give Anima 4.0 a go, and as always, be sure to drop in any questions/feedback below so we can continue making Anima even better for you.
Share