Anima 3.0

Create High-Fidelity Prototypes in Sketch

With Anima 3.0 designers can create fully functional, responsive and interactive High-Fidelity prototypes, and it's all done inside Sketch.

You can then share prototypes, and collaborate by having team members and stakeholders actually experience your product designs, rather than tapping on static screenshots.

Introducing Anima 3.0 - High-Fidelity Prototyping in SketchStep 1 - Build The first step for building a great design is to make it consistent and predictable by using our Layout features i.e Stacks, Padding and Pins. Now that everything is responsive and adapts itself to every possible screen out there, we can continue to set up the Flow of our prototype.
MediumAnima App

Or Arbel
Hey everyone 👋 After countless hours and iterations, we are finally happy to announce that Anima 3.0 is here 🎉 Anima 3.0 is the best way to create High-Fidelity Prototypes in Sketch. In 3.0 we focused on 3 things: * Plugin Convenience * Team Collaboration * Better Pricing Model — Plugin Convenience - We’ve consolidated the different products into one product and broken up the workflow into 4 steps: 1. Layout - Make your design responsive using the most powerful layout engine for Sketch. 2. Prototype - Create High-Fidelity Prototype by adding real micro-interactions, animations, input fields, videos and more. 3. Export - Sync prototype to a project and Export HTML. 4. Collaborate - Share your Prototype with your team and gather feedback, all in one place. — Team Collaboration - A new collaboration hub now makes it easy to create teams and share projects. 1. Drafts - Create drafts only you can see before syncing to your project and sharing with your team. 2. Workspaces - With new features such as Workspaces, Projects and Teams, it's easy to collaborate with your team. 3. Personal/Team - Attach Projects to your Personal workspace, or your team workspace. — Better Pricing Model - Trial for Export Code and a new plan for prototyping. 1. Trial - Starting today we are offering 14 days free trial to all features, including Export Code. 2. Prototype Plan - A new plan called "Prototype" at half the cost of "Pro" allows to create unlimited High-Fidelity Prototypes.
