Angular Material Admin Template

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
kirill liveGame & Apps developer
the design is pleasant, there is no feeling of overload.
Share
Upvote (1)
Nastassia Ovchinnikova
HunterHead of PR at Flatlogic.com
Hello ProductHunt! Today I’m going to share with you an Angular admin template. From the left sidebar, you can see 5 useful sections. One of them is the Dashboard section with data visualization. There’s also an E-Commerce section made with Node.js backend. You can also switch between several color themes or turn on the dark mode for a change. This admin template contains a lot of customizable components. It’s possible to operate Apexcharts and Amcharts, basic and dynamic tables, different forms. In addition, there’s a wide list of UI elements, such as tooltips, tabs, pagination, notification, etc. This template helps create various web applications, including CMS, SaaS, project management tools. We appreciate your feedback! More info: https://flatlogic.com/templates/... Demo: https://flatlogic.com/templates/... Documentation: https://demo.flatlogic.com/angul...
UpvoteShare