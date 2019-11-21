Angle 3 Mockups

Discussion
Meng To
Maker
Hello PH, One of the hardest things to do when creating sites and presentations is to find mockups and stocks without having to browse through hundreds of resources. With Angle 3, we’ve decided to make it easy for designers and developers to create beautiful presentations effortlessly. All the devices are consistent, easily customizable between colors, styles and we even made compositions for you. For those who need power, everything is in vector, which means fully editable and scalable! We’ve even worked on a brand new plugin for Figma on top of the ones for Sketch and XD. We have full Libraries of Symbols/Components to easily switch between colors, clay, left/right and shadows. 1000 mockups! We’ve worked on this since the first version 3 years ago. We’ll keep adding the newest devices, and with the new Lifetime plan, you’ll get all of them forever. Would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions! Meng
