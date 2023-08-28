Products
Home
→
Product
→
Anecdote
Anecdote
Instantly identify bugs in your customer feedback
Plug in 50+ customer feedback sources and uncover hidden bugs in your app, company or product instantly.
Launched in
User Experience
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Anecdote
About this launch
Anecdote
Instantly identify bugs in your customer feedback.
3
reviews
130
followers
Anecdote by
Anecdote
was hunted by
Johnny Wordsworth
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Abed Kasaji
,
Vladislav Semernia
,
Denis Gordeev
and
Vitalii Duk
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
Anecdote
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Anecdote's first launch.
Upvotes
89
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
