Android XR
This is a launch from Android Wear
Android XR
Reality, Expanded by Google AI
Visit
Upvote 62
Android XR is Google's upcoming AI-powered OS for smart glasses & headsets. Blends digital info with the real world for immersive watching, working, and exploring. Powered by Gemini.
Artificial Intelligence
Augmented Reality
Mixed Reality
Android Wear
Google's smart watch technology
5 out of 5.0
62
1
Android XR by
Android Wear
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
Augmented Reality
Mixed Reality
. Featured on April 21st, 2025.
Android Wear
is rated
5/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on June 25th, 2014.