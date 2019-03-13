Display meeting room booking schedule right at the door. andcards Kiosk makes room availability visible from a distance with color-coded backgrounds. Up close, coworking space members can see meeting progress bar and upcoming schedule. Kiosk is free with andcards Suite.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Igor DzhebyanMaker@dzhebyan · Making the impossible – possible.
Hey hunters! andcards Kiosk is our neat little app to simplify meeting room booking experience. Often we find ourselves needing for a meeting room right now, and it's hard to quickly identify which one's available. With Kiosk, I can just glance around and see which one's free or available soon! It would be amazing to get your feedback on our overall look and feel, so we can make it even better.
Upvote (1)Share·
Kseniya Maksimava@kseniya_maksimava
Nice one, I’ve seen it in work and it’s really useful. I used to work as a coworking space manager and this is a solution for a pretty annoying problem of meeting room management. We used to track all our rooms in spreadsheets and then share then just share them with the space members, but would often encounter miscommunication problems. A major issue was that sometimes people didn’t know/check the room is occupied and kept opening meeting room doors during the ungoing meeting/workshop and interfering with others’ work process. Which would leave us, the coworking and it’s managers, with many complaints. This service seems like a good idea, this way both members and non-members of a space can see whether the room is available without extra moves aimed at trying to check spreadsheets or bothering a manager.
Upvote Share·