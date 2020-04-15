Analytics by Versoly
Hey Folks, This feature has been highly demand by our customers, they wanted to know where their traffic is coming without using some bloated UI. We had a simple MVP in mind but as we started building we realised that a lot of features are needed to replace other analytics solutions. Such as events, filters and extra page views. So after building months of building we're happy to share Versoly Analytics. Some of the many features include: - Pageviews - Referrers (where they come from) - Filters - Events - Bypassing Adblock (no extra work required) - Conversion tracking - 7 extra page views so you can drill down instantly into your data We are very excited as well because this feature will enable us to add AB testing to our website builder platform. Want to follow the journey? Personal Twitter: https://twitter.com/volkandkaya Company Twitter: https://twitter.com/versoly P.S. This was like building a SaaS inside a SaaS, it was huge but glad we built it.
This is amazing considering that I no longer have to code in the conversion tracking which was a major pain in my ass. Pricing is right on point too. Look forward to using this for my side hustles.
Congrats on the launch Volkan 🎉 looks simple , just the information people need , no extra bs like Google analytics 😁
Congratz Volkan, it looks great!
@koen_schilder1 Thanks :)
Congrats on the launch! amazing speed at at which you guys are shipping!
@udprakash Thanks, we do our best :) Some huge features coming in the next few months!