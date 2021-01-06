discussion
Hey Product Hunters! 👊 I'm Matthew, co-founder of AmzChart :) Super excited to launch and introduce AmzChart here, and it would be appreciated to get some feedback from all of you! 🎉🎉 ⭐ Our story Before starting AmzChart, I have worked in eCommerce for over 10 years and did have own amazon store, I exactly know the importance of product selection and how difficult to find out a profitable product, so with the idea to solve the problem, I worked with some like-minded friends and finished developing this tool last July. ⭐ What is AmzChart? AmzChart is a free Amazon analysis tool with the largest Ecom intelligence database. It would provide you with the analysis of top-selling items on Amazon and keywords to optimize your product listing. As well, you can get insight into the profitable niche market to target and scale your Amazon business. ⭐ Main features ▪️ Save you time and money to do product research ▪️ Deeply analyze the product performance to find out hot-selling items ▪️ Discover niche categories to propel your Amazon BSR ▪️ Spy on your competitors and always keep a step ahead ▪️ Optimize your product listing with the feature of keyword scout We hope this tool would be helpful to save your time and money to scale your Amazon business. Although we just have data on Amazon USA, we have new plans for the future, such as adding new Amazon sites, providing daily best sellers rank, etc., and we're always ready to hear what you think, feedback good and bad is appreciated! Thanks. 🙏 Cheers, Matthew
With the boom in e-commerce because of the pandemic, seems like everyone's looking for ways to get in on selling stuff online. If you've never thought about breaking out onto the Amazon scene, there may be no better time than now. Tools like AmzChart make this an easier process so you don't go into it blind!
This looks great for saving time for my Amazon business. Look forward to using it. Nice job.
@crystalsen Thanks, Crystal! 😁
Highly recommended! AmzChart really helped me save time to find out what to sell for my Amazon store, it's a good helper for my store operation.
@pi_zoidberg Glad to hear that, thanks!
@mickey_huang thank, man!