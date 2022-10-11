Products
Home
→
Product
→
Among Us VR
Among Us VR
The popular murder mystery game is now in VR
Among Us VR is a party game of teamwork and betrayal. Grab your crew and headset and launch into the VR version of this hit multiplayer game. Play with 4 - 10 players as you complete tasks to hold your ship together. But beware!
Launched in
Virtual Reality
,
Social Network
,
Games
by
Among Us VR
About this launch
Among Us VR
The popular murder mystery game is now in VR
Among Us VR by
Among Us VR
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Virtual Reality
,
Social Network
,
Games
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Among Us VR
is not rated yet. This is Among Us VR's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#83
Report