amna
amna
An information manager that helps get work done
Productivity
Task Management
+ 1
Amna works like a personal todo-list. You deep dive into a task and are provided the tools to get the task done in one place. For now, it provides a browser and text editor.
Show HN: Amna - a information manager that helps get work done | Hacker News
What I really wanted was a better personal management tool that helped me stay on top and squash my tasks. I also didn't want to convince my entire team or company to use it. So whatever I built, it had to be private and local-first. Didn't want to stream sensitive work things to the cloud.
4 Reviews
5.0/5
Scott Gonzalez
Looks interesting! Good luck on the launch!
2 hours ago
David Essex
Great product! very good launch
2 hours ago
