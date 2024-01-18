Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Amica
Amica
Open Source 3D Personal AI with Emotion, Voice and Vision
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Amica: Open source interface for 3D character chats using any LLM. Customize voice, emotions, and animations. Locally run with MML for enhanced visual understanding. Create futuristic 3D avatars on your computer.
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
Amica
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Has anyone else explored Amica or similar tools? Curious about your take on them!"
The makers of Amica
About this launch
Amica
Open Source 3D Personal AI with Emotion, Voice and Vision
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Amica by
Amica
was hunted by
Mary Doble
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Mary Doble
. Featured on January 19th, 2024.
Amica
is not rated yet. This is Amica's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report