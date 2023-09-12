Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
amibalding
amibalding
Assess your baldness and get a hair check by experts
Visit
Upvote 31
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Discover the future of hair health with amibalding.co. Are you curious about your hair's destiny? Our platform harnesses the power of AI to provide you with an in-depth analysis of your hair loss.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Artificial Intelligence
by
amibalding
CXassist
Ad
Put your inbox on autopilot with AI
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for reading this. We would be happy to receive any feedback !"
The makers of amibalding
About this launch
amibalding
Assess your baldness and get a hair check by experts
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
amibalding by
amibalding
was hunted by
mathieu cesbron
in
Health & Fitness
,
Beauty
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
mathieu cesbron
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
amibalding
is not rated yet. This is amibalding's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report