Amelia Timer
Simple, beautiful , and completely free interval timer
Simple, beautiful and completely free repeating timer. Just a couple taps to set your interval length, break length, and number of sets. No ads, no bloat, just a simple periodic timer.
Perfect for stretching, running, yoga, or any other interval exercises.
It was made as a birthday gift and available totally free for everybody
Sean LinehanMaker@_slinehan · VP of Product @ Flexport
Hey Product Hunt. My girlfriend is training for a marathon and does a lot of stretching. She was using interval timer apps that either had way too many features or were really poorly designed. So for her birthday, I made an excessively designed interval timer. It does only the bare essentials you need in an interval timer, but with way more polish than you could possibly ask for. It was a gift, so it's totally free for everybody. No in-app purchases, no limits, no ads. Just totally free. 😃
