Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from twine
See twine’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Ambient
Ambient

Ambient

Your AI chief of staff

Free Options
Embed
Ambient is your AI Chief of Staff. It uses Generative AI to summarize compelling business updates from various systems - Zoom / Slack / Teams / Meet / Jira / Hubspot / etc. - and deliver them in a single newsfeed, helping your team connect the dots.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
twine
Pump
Ad
Fastest way to save 60% on AWS for *FREE*
About this launch
twineYour AI Chief of Staff
16reviews
386
followers
Ambient by
twine
was hunted by
Lawrence Coburn
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Lawrence Coburn
,
Josh Lee
,
Taylor McLoughlin
,
Ross Mayfield
,
Brandon Catcho
,
Austin Carter
,
Zola Veronica
,
Samantha Steger
,
Jason Coco
and
Oliver Murray
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
twine
is rated 5/5 by 16 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2020.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-