This is the latest launch from twine
See twine’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Ambient
Ambient
Your AI chief of staff
Visit
Upvote 11
July Free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Ambient is your AI Chief of Staff. It uses Generative AI to summarize compelling business updates from various systems - Zoom / Slack / Teams / Meet / Jira / Hubspot / etc. - and deliver them in a single newsfeed, helping your team connect the dots.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
twine
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
twine
Your AI Chief of Staff
16
reviews
386
followers
Follow for updates
Ambient by
twine
was hunted by
Lawrence Coburn
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lawrence Coburn
,
Josh Lee
,
Taylor McLoughlin
,
Ross Mayfield
,
Brandon Catcho
,
Austin Carter
,
Zola Veronica
,
Samantha Steger
,
Jason Coco
and
Oliver Murray
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
twine
is rated
5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2020.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report