This is the latest launch from Amazon
See Amazon’s 262 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Amazon Q
Amazon Q
Boost your workforce productivity with generative AI
Amazon Q can be tailored to your business by connecting company data, information, and systems to solve problems, generate content, take actions, and more.
Launched in
Amazon
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Amazon
Amazon
Work Hard. Have Fun. Make History.
134
reviews
732
followers
Amazon Q by
Amazon
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Amazon
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Featured on December 4th, 2023.
Amazon
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 130 users. It first launched on December 2nd, 2013.
Upvotes
24
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
