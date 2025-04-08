Subscribe
Amazon Nova Sonic

AI That Hears How You Speak
Nova Sonic is Amazon's Speech-to-speech AI on Bedrock. Understands how you speak (tone, pace) & responds with adaptive, expressive voice in real-time.
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceAudio

Meet the team

About this launch
67
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
