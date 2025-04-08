Launches
Amazon Nova Sonic
AI That Hears How You Speak
Nova Sonic is Amazon's Speech-to-speech AI on Bedrock. Understands how you speak (tone, pace) & responds with adaptive, expressive voice in real-time.
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
About this launch
AI That Hears How You Speak
Amazon Nova Sonic by
Zac Zuo
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
. Featured on April 13th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Amazon Nova Sonic's first launch.