Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Amazon Halo View
Amazon Halo View
A new bedside health tracker from Amazon
Visit
Upvote 7
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Halo Rise uses built-in sensor technology, quietly working in the background to provide highly accurate insights and personalized sleep analysis. It comes with six months of Halo membership for $139.99 and will ship later this year.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Amazon
by
Amazon Halo View
Flatfile X
Ad
The missing API for CSV import - get early access
About this launch
Amazon Halo View
A new bedside health tracker from Amazon
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Amazon Halo View by
Amazon Halo View
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Health & Fitness
,
Amazon
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Amazon Halo View
is not rated yet. This is Amazon Halo View 's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#136
Report