This is the latest launch from Amazon
See Amazon’s 264 previous launches →
Amazon Bedrock: Luma Ray 2
Amazon Bedrock: Luma Ray 2
Luma AI in Amazon Bedrock
Access Luma AI video generating models in Amazon Bedrock and generate visually stunning and physically accurate video content quickly and easily.
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
Amazon
Amazon
Work Hard. Have Fun. Make History.
Amazon Bedrock: Luma Ray 2 by Amazon
Amazon
Ankit Sharma
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
Featured on December 6th, 2024.
Amazon
is rated
4.4/5 ★
It first launched on December 2nd, 2013.
Upvotes
31
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
