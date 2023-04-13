Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Amazon
See Amazon’s 258 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Amazon Bedrock
Amazon Bedrock
Build and scale generative AI apps with foundation models
Visit
Upvote 10
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Use as is or customize foundation models from Amazon and other top providers to quickly develop generative AI applications through a serverless API service.
Launched in
Amazon
,
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Amazon
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Amazon
Work Hard. Have Fun. Make History.
107
reviews
418
followers
Follow for updates
Amazon Bedrock by
Amazon
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Amazon
,
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Werner Vogels
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Amazon
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 103 users. It first launched on December 2nd, 2013.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report