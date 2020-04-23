Home
→
Amazon AppFlow
Amazon AppFlow
Securely integrate apps and automate data flows without code
Amazon AppFlow is a fully managed integration service that enables you to securely transfer data between SaaS applications like Salesforce, Marketo, Slack, and ServiceNow, and AWS services like Amazon S3 and Amazon Redshift, in just a few clicks.
New - Announcing Amazon AppFlow | Amazon Web Services
Software as a service (SaaS) applications are becoming increasingly important to our customers, and adoption is growing rapidly. While there are many benefits to this way of consuming software, one challenge is that data is now living in lots of different places. To get meaningful insights from this data, we need to have a way [...]
AWS launches Amazon AppFlow, its new SaaS integration service
AWS today launched Amazon AppFlow, a new integration service that makes it easier for developers to transfer data between AWS and SaaS applications like Google Analytics, Marketo, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Snowflake and Zendesk. Like similar services, including Microsoft Azure's Power Au...
