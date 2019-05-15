Amadine is a new vector drawing app for Mac with perfectly balanced UI that guarantees smooth workflow and quick learning. It is perfect for illustrations, designing websites, user interface, laying out flyers and brochures, creating logos and icons.
JuliaMaker@juliashtelm
Thanks, Alex! I'm elated at the honor to present Amadine to my fellow Product Hunters! Amadine is here to bring fun and intuitiveness to both professional and amateur illustrators. There's everything a graphic designer needs wrapped in an uncluttered and intuitive interface, every feature and tool is clear and easily accessible. Free Trial is available from the website - try out all the scope of functionality in one go. Make use of the ultimate vector graphic design software for colorific illustrations, mockups, UI and web design. The price is pleasant for all who know what a professional app is worth. Our step-by-step tutorials help you start from scratch with next to no knowledge of the drawing apps. We'll be happy to answer all your questions!
Colin Smith (EzChile)@colin_smith_ezchile_
Really impressive. Well done. Looking forward to seeing this on iPad.
Alex RomanchykovMaker@alex_romanchykov · Product and Marketing Manager
iOS version is in the development. We have hopes that it will come this year.
Alexander Spoor@alexanderspoor · Founder of Uitgeverij Spoor
This looks so dope, great job folks! 👏👏👏 Really hoping the iOS version will be able to run projects made on macOS and vice-versa.
girish wadhwaniPro@girish_w · Founder, Re:Schedule
This looks very interesting. Great job, guys!
